VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/1/2022

August 1, 2022

5:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle accident. A 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Desmend Demond of Fort Wayne was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 near Mile Marker 1 when it stuck a water tank that had fallen off of another vehicle prior to the crash and had been left in the roadway. After hitting the tank, Demond’s car went off the road and came to rest in the median. The water tank came to rest on the north side of westbound US 30 after being struck. Demond’s car sustained damage to the front and passenger side areas of the vehicle but was able to be driven away from the scene. No Injuries were reported.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to take a report on a runaway juvenile. The juvenile later returned home.

11:09 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.

11:54 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:42 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a location in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell and struck their head.

10:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to assist a stranded motorist.