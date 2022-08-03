VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/2/2022
Tuesday August 2, 2022
3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township after receiving a report of a stop sign being down.
7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township after receiving a complaint of a visibility issue at an intersection.
9:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject with low oxygen level.
10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a welfare check on a subject that was on the nature trail.
11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township to investigate the report of a vehicle in the ditch.
1:53 p.m. – Dog Warden received a complaint on the welfare of some dogs at a residence in the Village of Middle Point.
2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township after receiving an open line 911 call.
2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Hoaglin Township.
2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash.
3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to take custody of a subject on a probation violation. Jessica K. Freitag, 33, of Willshire was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of threats.
5:17 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence in Jennings Township for a subject that was choking.
5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a runaway juvenile.
7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.
7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to conduct a welfare check.
10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
POSTED: 08/03/22 at 8:14 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement