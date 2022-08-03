VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/2/2022

Tuesday August 2, 2022

3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township after receiving a report of a stop sign being down.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township after receiving a complaint of a visibility issue at an intersection.

9:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject with low oxygen level.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a welfare check on a subject that was on the nature trail.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township to investigate the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

1:53 p.m. – Dog Warden received a complaint on the welfare of some dogs at a residence in the Village of Middle Point.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township after receiving an open line 911 call.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Hoaglin Township.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to take custody of a subject on a probation violation. Jessica K. Freitag, 33, of Willshire was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of threats.

5:17 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence in Jennings Township for a subject that was choking.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a runaway juvenile.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to conduct a welfare check.

10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.