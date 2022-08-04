Preschool open house at FUMC

VW independent staff/submitted information

A preschool open house will be held at First United Methodist Church from 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. Parents will also be able to register, tour and meet the teachers. The church is located at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, across from Fountain Park.

FUMC offers a half-day program from 8:30-11:30 a.m. two, three or four days a week. The curriculum is guided by the Ohio Department of Education’s Early Learning Standards and incorporates Christian principles daily.

Students and staff participate in field trips, theme parties, progress monitoring and assessments, Chapel, Christmas and Spring programs and much more, with the goal to prepare children for kindergarten in a loving Christ-centered environment.

For more information please contact Administrator Marilyn Agler by phone at 419.238.0631 ext. 308, by email marilyn.agler@vanwertfirst.net or register online at fumpreschool.com.