VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/3/2022

Wednesday August 3, 2022

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of theft.

12:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a semi-truck blocking the roadway.

1:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a loose cow.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Juvenile Court to assist Probation with a juvenile.

6:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Jennings Township for a subject experiencing a heat related illness.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.