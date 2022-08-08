VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/5-8/7/22

Friday August 5, 2022

4:32 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having a seizure.

5:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for an ill subject.

9:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:04 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of dogs.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Township.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ricki Welker, 40, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Welker was located by Van Wert police.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to take possession of property that was recovered.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for a traffic violation. Steven C. Reams Sr., 53, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was located by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy on the report of a subject in crisis. The subject was located and transported for further assistance.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Elias Lugo, 24, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to a civil issue involving a couch in the Village of Willshire.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for the report of a broken cable that was in the roadway.

8:50 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear on a traffic violation. Rickey Lynn Shupe, 42, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township on a report of suspicious subject on their property.

Saturday August 6, 2022

2:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

2:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to Fireman’s Park in the Village of Ohio City for suspicious activity.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Harrison Township to investigate a 911 call that was received with no response from the caller.

9:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township on a complaint of a resident blowing grass in the roadway.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to check an abandoned 911 call that was received from a location in Harrison Township.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a subject in Union Township ref to a problem with a subject that continues to trespass on his property.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a subject.

12:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in the Village of Ohio City.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Union Township.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint of an assault that occurred in the Village of Convoy.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township for a complaint of loose cattle on the road.

5:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township on a report of an injured deer on the property. Deputies put the deer down due to the injuries.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies conducted a welfare check on a subject at a residence in Pleasant Township that was possibly having a medical issue. The subject was located and found to be fine.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

Sunday August 7, 2022

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies checked an area in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious subject walking on Route 127.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township for a loose cow.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer while a subject removed property.

2:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a dog.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a vacant residence in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of subjects trespassing on the property.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject who was making threats to harm themselves.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of suspicious activity.