VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/8/2022

Monday, August 8, 2022

4:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:27 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Haviland for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Amber Marie Busch, 38, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located and returned home.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of vandalism/criminal damaging.