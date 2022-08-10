VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/9/2022

Tuesday August 9, 2022

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to investigate the complaint of someone shining a laser light into drivers’ eyes.

1:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer in Hoaglin Township. No injuries were reported.

1:44 a.m. – Deputies served a Bench Warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. William Ernest Tracy, 58, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Elisha Secrist, 24, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies recovered several items believed to be stolen property from a property in Willshire Township. The incident remains under investigation.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a theft complaint.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a report of trespassing.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of domestic violence.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of theft of a catalytic converter from their vehicle.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert City Police with an arrest.

10:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was ill.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a traffic pursuit on U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township.

11:55 p.m. – Deputies and Middle Point Fire & EMS responded to a report of an injury crash on U.S. Route 30 east of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township. The only vehicle involved in the crash started out in driving lane of eastbound U.S. Route 30. The driver lost control and the vehicle started going sideways and clipped the guardrail at the median with a tire. The vehicle spun 180 degrees. A passenger in the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated. The driver of the vehicle was, 17, from Van Wert was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Van Wert Health.