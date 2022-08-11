VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/10/2022
Wednesday August 10, 2022
9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of two small children walking around with no one caring for them.
9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
11:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Theresa Louise Bakle, 36, of Dayton is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
1:59 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from subjects in Willshire Township reference to domestic violence and assault. The incident remains under investigation.
4:44 p.m. – Deputies conducting a traffic stop in Willshire Township located several items on drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons to appear in court for the drug paraphernalia.
6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township on a complaint harassment.
7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township in reference to a complaint of a stray dog they had contained on the property.
10:40 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject feeling ill.
10:44 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject with chest pain.
