VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/11/2022

Thursday August 11, 2022

6:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to check the report of a suspicious male walking on the roadway.

11:21 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a residence in the Village of Scott for a natural gas line that was struck by an excavator.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Juvenile Division for civil contempt. Alexandra Nichole Whisman, 28, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check on some children.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy to investigate a theft complaint from the Convoy Quick Mart.