VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/12-8/14/22

Friday August 12, 2022

1:23 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township. The driver of the vehicle, Kali M. Estes, 22, of Union City, Ohio, was arrested for driving under the influence. She was transported to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for additional testing. She was issued a citation for speed, failure to reinstate, and OVI, and was given a date and time to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court.

4:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious male in the roadway. He was found to be intoxicated, contact was made with family who responded to pick him up.

7:23 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.

8:03 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the City of Van Wert in reference to harassment.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an address in Harrison Township to investigate the report of domestic violence. Teresa Lynn Wells, 50, of Van Wert was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

2:20 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with a laceration on a finger.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:33 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township to check the area for a suspicious vehicle.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to attempt to locate a subject for the Van Wert Police reference to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Saturday August 13, 2022

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:37 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on the report of a loose dog.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Wren to investigate a report of a reckless operation, subject was doing burnouts on State Street.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist in locating a missing person. When the deputy arrived the subject had returned home.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Liberty Township.

Sunday August 14, 2022

12:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township after receiving an abandoned 911 call. The call was found to be a pocket dial, no emergency existed.

1:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Wren to conduct a welfare check on a subject who sending messages of possibly being in distress.

3:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township on a complaint of a subject at the property being disorderly. Deputies arrived on scene and investigated the complaint. Thomas C. Medford, 41, of Ohio City was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

6:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to make contact with a subject reference a motor vehicle crash investigation.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to check for a suspicious subject walking along the creek.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City reference to an abandon bike located in the backyard of the property.

7:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the complaint of an assault. No arrest was made in the incident.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate a report of someone throwing rocks over an overpass onto the roadway below.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to act as a peace officer for a child custody exchange.

11:25 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.