Van Wert Police log 8/7-8/14/22

Sunday, August 7 – arrested Jose Angel Sanchez, 43, for domestic violence following an incident in the 100 block of S. Franklin St.

Sunday, August 7 – dogs were reported running loose in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Sunday, August 7 – received a report of menacing in the 200 block of Spencer Dr.

Sunday, August 7 – arrested a 13-year-old girl for domestic violence following an incident in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, August 7 – received a report of subjects fighting inside Walmart. The incident remains under investigation.

Monday, August 8 – charged a 14-year-old boy with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an incident in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Monday, August 8 – received a report of criminal trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Monday, August 8 – arrested Ricky Lynn Welker, 40, on an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Common Pleas Court in the 100 block of W. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, August 9 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, August 9 – received a report of the theft of a truck battery in the 300 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Tuesday, August 9 – arrested Alanna Rose Eddins, 27, on an outstanding warrant issued by Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, August 10 – received a report of a burglary in 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, August 10 – arrested Theresa Bakle, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 800 block of East Main St.

Wednesday, August 10 – received a report of an assault at Homestead at Towne Center. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, August 10 – received a report of telephone harassment.

Thursday, August 11 – arrested Alexandra N. Whisman, 28, on an outstanding warrant through the Van Wert Police Department.

Friday, August 12 – a male reported his vehicle had been stolen in the 400 block of North Tyler St.

Friday, August 12 – arrested Davontae D. Jackson, 30, for criminal trespassing after an incident in the 100 block of Valam Dr.

Friday, August 12 – received a report the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, August 13 – received a report of an attempted burglary in the 600 block of High St.

Saturday August 13 – responded to domestic violence incident in 300 block of N. Chestnut St. and conducted and investigation into an incident of Domestic Violence.

Saturday, August 13 – received a report of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, August 13 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 100 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, August 13 – received a report of an attempted burglar in the 100 block of S. Shannon St. The person also tampered with a security camera.

Sunday, August 14 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 200 block of Burt St.

Sunday, August 14 – received a report of vandalism to a business in the 200 block of Bonnewitz Ave.