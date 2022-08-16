VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/15/2022

Monday August 15, 2022

3:10 a.m. – Deputies assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Washington Township searching for a motor vehicle.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a resident of Pleasant Township in reference to fraud.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township. A motor vehicle had failed to yield the right of way pulling in front of a cement mixer. The cement mixer was able to avoid a crash by hard braking, however lost part of the load from the mixer. There were no injuries reported and no contact between the vehicles. Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene with clean up.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a private property crash in the City of Van Wert. No injuries were reported.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to investigate a report of drugs being located.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police on an alarm call in the City of Van Wert.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to investigate a report of theft.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township after a subject reported seeing her stolen vehicle at the property. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Mercer County. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner. The incident remains under investigation.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Liberty Township.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.