VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/16/2022

Tuesday August 16, 2022

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Harrison Township for the report of a semi-truck parked in the roadway.

7:40 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject that fell.

8:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in Jennings Township on a complaint of failure to confine a dog.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Reservoirs on a complaint of suspicious persons in the area.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of theft.

11:02 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of neglect.

11:41 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of failure to confine a dog.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fainted.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Jose Angel Juarez of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court. He was located by the Van Wert City Police.

6:09 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject that had fallen.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate an open line 911 call.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township attempting to locate a subject on a felony warrant issued out of Paulding County for failure to appear. Tiffany Ann Hernandez, 31, was

located and taken into custody. She was transported and transferred custody to Paulding County Sheriff.

7:53 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence in Jackson Township for a subject who fainted.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist with a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

11:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.