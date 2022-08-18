VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/17/2022

Wednesday August 17, 2022

2:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist Ohio State Highway Patrol with a motor vehicle crash.

3:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Terry Road in Pleasant Township. Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Terry Road, entered a curve and went off of the right side of the road. The driver, Michael Aaron Semer of Convoy overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go into a sideways skid. He crossed over into the other lane of travel, across a small grassy shoulder area and came to rest a few into a corn field, causing the front and rear passenger tire to detach from the rim and lose air. The 2006 Ford Expedition sustained damage to the front bumper/license plate area. Semer left the scene but was found about a mile away and was issued a traffic citation for OVI.

6:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township. Motor vehicle struck a deer, no injuries reported.

7:38 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Union Township for a complaint of a stray dog.

9:20 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Jennings Township for a subject that had fallen.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that was making threats to harm themselves.

10:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Scott to investigate a domestic dispute.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a vehicle setting in the roadway.

12:11 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject that was ill.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Christie Marie Tebbe of Convoy was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township on a complaint of a dispute with an unwanted subject.

2:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a theft complaint.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to investigate a fraud complaint.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a fraud complaint.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a subject making threats to harm themselves.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Oho City to investigate a minor motor vehicle crash that occurred in a drive on private property.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.