VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/18/2022

Thursday August 18, 2022

3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a report of multiple gunshots.

7:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Washington Township.

9:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject feeling ill.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to investigate a reported assault.

3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to the Village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township for a complaint of a stray dog on the property.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate the report of a large amount of glass in the roadway.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to check the area for a suspicious subject that has been hanging around the area.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies while conducting a traffic stop for a speeding violation located and confiscated for destruction drug paraphernalia.