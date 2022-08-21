Group schedules annual Golf scramble

Submitted information

West Central Ohio Youth for Christ is pleased to present the annual Golf Scramble. The event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of the Youth for Christ ministries in Van Wert, Convoy, and the surrounding areas. There are many ways to be part of the Youth for Christ Golf Scramble. Any member of the community is welcome to form a team. To register a team, call 419.238.1370 or visit wcohio.yfc.net by September 10.

September 17 is when the West Ohio Youth for Christ Golf Scramble will be held at Hickory Sticks in Van Wert. Photo submitted

On the day of the scramble, team registration will begin at 8 a.m. followed by golf at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the conclusion of the scramble. Event sponsorship is available by contacting the Community Engagement Coordinator Kirsten Brunswick, at kbrunswick@wcohyfc.com.

West Central Ohio Youth for Christ is a relational ministry that reaches young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to prayer and the Word of God, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement. West Central Ohio Youth for Christ serves all of Van Wert County, Mercer County, Auglaize County, and part of Allen County. To learn more, visit wcohio.yfc.net or West Central Ohio Youth for Christ on Facebook.