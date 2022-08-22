VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/19-8/21/22

Friday August 19, 2022

5:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a subject with a disabled vehicle.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Township.

11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a theft complaint.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 127 near Peter Collins Road in Pleasant Township. Unit No. 1, a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Devoney Sidle of Van Wert, was traveling northbound on US 127. Unit No. 2, a 2006 International semi-truck driven by Robert Cost of Urbana, was also traveling northbound on U.S. 127. Cost failed to see Sidle slowing down while signaling a turn onto Peter Collins Road, causing a rear end collision. Cost was cited for assured clear distance. No one was injured.

12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.

1:57 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject who was incoherent.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for possession of a Fentanyl related compound. Rickey Lynn Shupe, 42, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:46 p.m. – Dispatched the Convoy Marshal to conduct a medical welfare check at a residence in the Village of Convoy.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township to assist with a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject walking. While checking on the welfare of the subject, drug paraphernalia was located and confiscated for destruction.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with a loose cow on the roadway.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a report of loose dogs.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police on an arrest warrant in the City of Van Wert.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile.

10:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was ill.

Saturday August 20, 2022

12:27 a.m. – Deputies checked an area on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for subjects acting suspicious.

2:12 a.m. – Deputies while on a routine traffic stop on U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township, located some drug paraphernalia. The items were confiscated for destruction.

8:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.

11:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies stood by as a peace officer for a child exchange.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Amber Lee Worl, 43, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a criminal damaging complaint.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to the Scott Cemetery.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of someone dumping trash.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township to investigate a reported traffic hazard.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Hwy. in Union Township to replace some road signs that had blown over.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies and Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a possible overdose.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 after receiving a complaint of a wrong way driver coming east from the Indiana State Line in the westbound lane. The vehicle was located near Colwell Road in Union Township. After further investigate and testing Sarah Hill, 41, of Hoagland, Indiana, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation. The subject was later released to family.

Sunday August 21, 2022

1:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a suspicious subject on the property.

7:26 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Venedocia for a subject with difficulty breathing and abdominal pain.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township to check a male subject walking who was dropped off and did not know where he was.

10:39 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty walking.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township to take a report for a private property crash.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a subject in reference to being harassed by a subject from Van Wert County.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to check an area on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for the report of a large amount of smoke in the area.