VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/23/2022

Tuesday August 23, 2022

1:43 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

2:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to investigate suspicious activity at a residence.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a vacant residence on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of trespassing and possible burglary. Deputies arrived on scene there was a subject located outside the residence. When deputies checked the residence and second subject was located inside. Amy M. Hart, 34, was arrested and charged with complicity, while Cainan D. Burnett, 24, of Van Wert was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. They were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a loose dog.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies warned a subject for being disorderly while at the Veteran’s Office in the Van Wert County Courthouse.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township at the request of the Van Wert Police to take pictures of a vehicle involved in a motor vehicle crash.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township for a verbal dispute over a noise complaint.

5:57 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a child possibly choking.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to the park in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject setting in a vehicle.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject on a 4-wheel ATV trespassing on private property.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of threats.