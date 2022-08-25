VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/24/2022

Wednesday August 24, 2022

12:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with diverting traffic.

5:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to check an abandon 911 call.

7:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire on mutual aid in Mercer County for a reported barn fire.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township on a complaint of a trespassing.

1:56 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Vada Blankenship, 23 ,of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township on a complaint of harassment.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a fraud complaint.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of an electronic device being placed in their vehicle.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a theft complaint.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on a complaint of tall corn causing a visibility issue at an intersection.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to State Route 118 near Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash The driver, Cierra Zeigler of Rockford went off the road and into a cornfield. Unit one was travelling northbound on State Route 118. She was issued a citation for OVI and failure to control. No injuries were reported.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of harassment and threats.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Sonny Grandstaff, 22, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police at a trespassing complaint.