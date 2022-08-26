FBC to live stream national conference

First Baptist Church will be live streaming the True Woman ‘22 Conference held in Indianapolis, presented by Revive Our Hearts, from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, September 22-23 from from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, September 24.

“Heaven Rules” is the theme, where we will open our Bibles together to anchor our hearts in the unshakeable truth that Jesus is King! The speaker lineup is incredible, the worship leaders will point our hearts to Christ, and the session topics are relevant, impactful, and equipping. Is this the Word-saturated and hope-infusing weekend you need?

The cost is only $5 at the door and includes all sessions. You may visit www.truewoman22.com for a full profile of speakers, Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth, Mary Kassian, Dannah Gresh, Chris Brooks, Kay Arthur, musicians Keith and Kristyn Getty, and more.

This event is open to all women and will be held at First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Road, Van Wert. Please register by September 8. Visit www.fbcvw.com to fill out the form, email fbaptvw@gmail.com, or call 419.238.0333.