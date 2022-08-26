New event venue open in Van Wert

Submitted information

Van Wert’s newest event venue, THE 1898, has announced that they are now open for bookings. This new and sophisticated event venue was created to offer an elegant and intimate experience for an unforgettable wedding or special event. While the event venue is located in the heart of Van Wert, it brings in guests from all over the country who are looking for a unique and eloquent venue.

Built in 1898 during the height of the Gilded Age, the mansion is an architectural masterpiece. Featuring incredible detailing and ornate designs, the venue offers its guests a unique and memorable event setting – no matter the occasion. The mansion evokes a sense of vintage charm that lovers of old-world design will surely appreciate. Its elegant architecture and welcoming atmosphere are bound to win over guests looking for a unique space to host their next wedding or special event.

THE 1898 in Van Wert is now available for bookings. Photos courtesy of Taylor Ford Photography

Historic castle home turned event venue

THE 1898 event venue, locally known as the “Castle”, embodies 4,300 square feet of timeless grandeur, complete with a modern kitchen, dining room featuring a hand painted sky ceiling, library, music room and three full bathrooms. THE 1898 includes five formal entertainment rooms which showcase the numerous curated antiques that captivate the attention of any guest. Finding their way to the elegant bar, guests can drink and mingle throughout the evening for cocktail hours or celebrations. THE 1898 event venue features a Glam Room for hair and makeup needs, along with two spacious dressing/bedrooms. One of the suites overlooks the newly added Wedding Garden, which is set to be complete in the early fall of 2022.

For couples looking for the perfect setting to capture their love, the Grand Staircase with an elevated “courting bench” proves ideal for an interior wedding stage. If guests prefer to enjoy their cocktails outside, the mansion’s exterior has sufficient spaces dedicated to outdoor relaxation. Although small, intimate gatherings are ideal for some, others prefer larger celebrations. For large events, a meticulously groomed outdoor Wedding Garden will be ready for use in the fall of 2022. The garden features seating capacity for 248 guests, a lawn area for flexible entertaining, and a dining and dance plaza.

Now available for indoor events

Heading into the fall wedding and holiday season, the stone chateau is eager to begin hosting marriage celebrations and occasions inside its historic doors. The mansion’s floor to ceiling oak paneling decor pairs seamlessly with any color pallet and seasonal scenery. While THE 1898 cherishes hosting nuptials, the event space is suitable for celebrations and gatherings of all kinds. The five formal entertainment rooms provide a spacious area to host:

A look at the beautiful interior of THE 1898

Corporate holiday parties and luncheons

Corporate seminars and team building sessions

Private meeting space in three rooms

Fundraisers and charity events

Award banquets

Formal tea parties

Princess parties

Bridal showers and baby showers

Milestone birthday and anniversary parties

Featured on The Knot + Wedding Wire

Starting now, THE 1898 is booking dates for the Fall 2022 event season and beyond. To book a special occasion with this elegant venue, contact THE 1898 at 419-910-9013 or by email at bookings@the1898.com. For those looking online for the best suited venue for them, THE 1898 is featured on The Knot and Wedding Wire as an accredited vendor. Links to these vendor spotlights can be found here:

The 1898 | Reception Venues

The Knot The 1898 – Venue – Van Wert, OH – WeddingWire

About THE 1898

THE 1898 is a truly unique event venue housed within a beautiful stone Richardsonian Romanesque style architectural gem. Originally built as a private residence in 1898, the venue has been restored to the grandeur that was the height of the Gilded Age.

Whether you’re celebrating a wedding or hosting a private dinner party with friends, THE 1898’s beautifully appointed, formal spaces provide the perfect backdrop for curating special moments, taking memorable photos and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Learn more at THE1898.com.