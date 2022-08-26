VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/25/2022

Thursday August 25, 2022

1:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire checking the area for a suspect in a stabbing in Decatur, Indiana that may have been at a Willshire residence.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Scott on a complaint of a loose dog.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:51 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to check for two female subjects that were dropped off in the area.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to a child custody issue.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to check on a subject that had been setting in a vehicle along the roadside for a couple of hours.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies made contact with a subject in Ridge Township in reference to their license plate being located in Mercer County.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to assist a unit from Van Wert Police in making contact with a subject.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township for the report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit One struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were reported.