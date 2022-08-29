Local church to celebrate 175 years

Submitted information

St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 6299 German Church Road, in Harrison Township will celebrate 175 years of preaching the Gospel on Sunday, September 11.

The earliest records of the congregation tell us German immigrants began to hold worship services in their homes in 1839. A few years later, a preacher from the Ft. Wayne area known as a circuit rider happened upon a German settlement at Schumm, in Willshire township. He ministered to them and also to German Lutherans to the “north and east” in Harrison Township.

As the settlements grew, a need for pastors was evident. In July 1847, John George Sreckfusz organized the St. Thomas congregation and they built a log cabin for worship at the corner of Convoy-Heller Road and German Church Road. In the spring of 1860, Charles and Elizabeth Germann sold seven acres of their land for $100 to the “German Evangelic Lutheran St. Thomas Congregation” and that location is the present day location.

The theme for the celebration is “Now Thank We All Our God” with the worship service beginning at 4:00 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Joel Sutton, a former fieldworker and vicar at St. Thomas who grew up in the Convoy area. The organist is Kantor Matthew Machemer, Corcordial Theological Seminary, Ft. Wayne. A catered meal will be served at 6:00 p.m.