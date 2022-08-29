VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/28/2022
Sunday August 28, 2022
0109 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to investigate a residential burglary alarm.
0620 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with a headache.
0818 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1647 hrs. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject with diabetic issues.
1756 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.
1838 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to the Buckeye Power Plant on Mentzer Road in Tully Township to investigate the report of smoke showing from an unknown source.
1842 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a harassment complaint.
1845 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Village of Scott to meet with a Paulding County Deputy to assist with the transport of a transient.
POSTED: 08/29/22 at 8:06 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement