VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/28/2022

Sunday August 28, 2022

0109 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to investigate a residential burglary alarm.

0620 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with a headache.

0818 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1647 hrs. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject with diabetic issues.

1756 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.

1838 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to the Buckeye Power Plant on Mentzer Road in Tully Township to investigate the report of smoke showing from an unknown source.

1842 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a harassment complaint.

1845 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Village of Scott to meet with a Paulding County Deputy to assist with the transport of a transient.