Van Wert Police log 8/22-8/26/22

Van Wert Police

Monday, August 22 – received a report of theft from Wal-Mart. The incident is under investigation.

Monday, August 22 – received a report of a burglary at a residence in the 900 block of George St. As a result of the investigation, Colby Black, 38, was arrested for burglary, a fourth degree felony. He was also arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Monday, August 22 – received two reports of telecommunications harassment.

Tuesday, August 23 – arrested Anthony M. Oliver for domestic violence, after an incident in the 100 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, August 23 – received a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 200 block of N. Shannon St.

Tuesday, August 23 – a bicyclist reportedly ran into a parked car in the 300 block of S. Walnut St, causing minor damage to the car and possible injury to the bicyclist.

Tuesday, August 23 – charged Nathan Joseph Wilberg, 48, of Walkerton, Indiana, with public indecency in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, August 23 – arrested Joaquin M Estrada, 47, on two active warrants out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, August 24 – arrested Vada Blankenship in the 400 block of N. Washington St. on an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, August 24 – a miscellaneous drug report was taken in the 100 block of Keplar St.

Wednesday, August 24 – a miscellaneous drug report was taken in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Wednesday, August 24 – received a report of a shell casing found in the 200 block of Keplar St.

Wednesday, August 24 – arrested Sonny Grandstaff on a warrant out of Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, August 25 – employees reported the theft of a number of items, ranging from candy to a car battery, from Wal-Mart. The theft reportedly occurred the day before.

Thursday, August 25 – arrested Samantha J. Lacy, 30, on a warrant out of Celina Municipal Court.

Thursday, August 25 – arrested a 13-year-old girl for domestic violence in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, August 25 – an unnamed subject wanted on a warrant was arrested and released in the 200 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Friday, August 26 – while in the 800 block of Kear Rd. for a nuisance property, a stolen utility trailer from Mercer County was located. The trailer was returned to the owner and charges were filed in Mercer County.

Friday, August 26 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 500 block of Cavett St.

Friday, August 26 – received multiple calls about a male who was writing on a sign at Fountain Park.

Friday, August 26 – received a report of a missing juvenile and a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of N. Franklin St. During the incident.

Friday, August 26 – an officer was assigned to the 200 block of S. Tyler St. due to an abundant amount of trash located at the rear of a residence. A report was taken.