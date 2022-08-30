VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/29/2022

Monday August 29, 2022

5:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a silent 911 call.

7:08 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile who had not reported for school.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to check the area for a possible fire.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a low wire.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject who appeared to be in distress.

5:01 p.m. – Dispatched all county fire departments for weather spotting at the request of EMA.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township for a report of an abandoned bike.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert reference to construction signs that were blown over.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township on a complaint of a loose dog in the road.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies made a routine traffic stop in the City of Van Wert. The driver of the vehicle was found to have an active warrant out of Mercer County for a failure to reinstate suspension. Alberto Albizo, 51, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transferred to Mercer County.