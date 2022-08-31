VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/30/2022

Tuesday August 30, 2022

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lare Road in Tully Township for the report of suspicious activity around some equipment.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to investigate a report of harassment.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject was disoriented.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of a Mercer County Court. Joshua W Cole of Wren was taken into custody and turned over to Mercer County Authorities.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Jackson Township for possible stolen vehicle passing through the area.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in Jennings Township for a loose dog.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in Willshire Township for property that was dumped.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Ridge Township.

5:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a head injury.

5:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residential fire alarm in the City of Van Wert.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Ridge Township.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in Tully Township for a subject walking in the roadway.

11:35 p.m. – Deputies along with EMS responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a reported possible overdose.