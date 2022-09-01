VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/31/2022

Wednesday August 31, 2022

12:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:44 a.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in Harrison Township, A citation was issued for speeding and expired tags.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a motor vehicle crash in Union Township. Unit 1 was northbound on John Brown Road. Unit 2 was south bound on John Brown Road south of Feasby Wisener Road. Unit 1 driver advised that Unit 2 went left of center and hit her driver side mirror. Unit 2 did not stop and left the scene.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of storage units being broken into.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:45 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a reported possible overdose.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to have subjects contact the Van Wert City Police.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Ridge Township.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a possible protection order violation.

10:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to investigate a report of unknown subjects hiding in the cornfield.