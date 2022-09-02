VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/1/2022

Thursday, September 1, 2022

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of subjects camping on village property.

6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate an active alarm at a construction site.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Delphos to attempt to locate a juvenile in crisis.

1:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject that fell.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court. Drew A. Kenny, 29, of Van Wert for two counts of aggravated burglary and Anthony M. Oliver, 27, of Van Wert for domestic violence. Both are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a trespassing complaint.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist with a civil trespassing complaint.

8:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was unresponsive.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.