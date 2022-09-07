VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/6/2022

Tuesday September 06, 2022

1:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the City of Delphos for a subject who fainted.

10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Ridge Township.

12:50 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

1:20 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in Harrison Township for a stray dog.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to Burris Road in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of dumped trash.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of harassment.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check for a possible verbal dispute.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire looking for a possible stolen vehicle at the request of Franklin County Indiana Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle in question was located and impounded pending further investigation.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Ohio City on a compliant of unknown subject soliciting door to door with no permit.

8:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Eva Leiendecker, 36, of Van Wert County is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. She was located by Van Wert City Police.