Van Wert Police log 8/29-9/4/22

Note: in addition to the reports listed below, the Van Wert Police Department investigated nine junk complaints and three parking violations.

Monday, August 29 – received a report from a resident in the 100 block of E. First St. about an adult contributing to the unruliness of her daughter.

Monday, August 29 – arrested Donald Hammond III on a burglary warrant out of Steuben County, Indiana. He had stopped by the police department to pick up property when the warrant was discovered. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending an extradition hearing.

Monday, August 29 – received a report of a disorderly conduct incident in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Monday, August 29 – received a report of a disorderly conduct incident at Walmart.

Tuesday, August 30 – arrested Angel Mae Diamond Jade Rorer, 18, for domestic violence in the 900 block of George St.

Tuesday, August 30 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Tuesday, August 30 – arrested Frank Bill for domestic violence and obstructing official business after an altercation in the 100 block of Hawthorne Dr.

Wednesday, August 31 – received a report of identity theft from a resident in the 11000 block of US 127.

Wednesday, August 31 – received a trespassing report in the 1100 block of Olympic Dr.

Wednesday, August 31 – a North St. resident reported receiving a threatening email.

Wednesday, August 31 – arrested James S. Porter, 41 for theft at Walmart.

Thursday, September 1 – arrested Adam Grogg, 32, of Van Wert for domestic violence in the 1100 block of Olympic Dr.

Thursday, September 1 – received a report of the theft of change from a home in the 700 block of Maplewood Dr.

Thursday, September 1 – arrested Jessica R. Sauder, 31, on an outstanding warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Thursday, September 1 – arrested Christopher A. Tinsley Jr., 26, on an outstanding felony warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, September 1 – received a report of disorderly conduct at the Marsh Foundation.

Thursday, September 1 – arrested Michele A. Whitman, 44, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hancock County

Friday, September 2 – arrested Gregory R. Whisman, 64, of Van Wert, on an outstanding felony warrant from Mercer County while in the 1100 block of Westwood Dr.

Friday, September 2 – arrested Jason Jewell, 40, of Van Wert, for criminal trespassing and menacing after an incident at Walmart.

Friday, September 2 – officers were given a wallet that was found in the 200 block of W. Main St. The owner of the wallet was found and it was returned to them.

Friday, September 2 – received a report of telephone harassment at a residence in the 200 block of W. Second St.

Saturday, September 3 – received a false report of a suspicious person with a gun in front of a residence in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Saturday, September 3 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of W. Third St.

Saturday, September 3 – cited Gary Smith, 67, of Van Wert for trespassing at Walmart. Smith had been trespassed from the store June 23 for disorderly conduct and disrespecting Walmart employees. The Van Wert Police Department arrived Saturday and located Smith in the electronics area. He was given a summons and escorted from the store immediately.

Sunday, September 4 – received a report of telephone harassment and menacing by stalking in the 200 block of W. Second St.