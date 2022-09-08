VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/7/2022
Wednesday September 07, 2022
5:36 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject that fell.
6:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to area in Ridge Township to check for an injured deer in the roadway.
9:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having chest pain and shortness of breath.
9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to check an open 911 line.
10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to recover abandon property that contained drugs and or drug paraphernalia. The items were secured for destruction.
10:25 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence in Jackson Township for a subject having difficulty breathing and chest pain.
10:27 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who was disoriented.
10:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violations. Jacob Weir, 25, of Bryan is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
12:54 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of a fentanyl related compound. Ethan Mezuk, 31, of Northwood is being held at the Van Wert
County Correctional Facility pending court.
1:25 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.
2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Venedocia.
3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
9:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to the report of a structure fire at the Bear’s Den on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. The caller reported a large amount of smoke and flames from a second floor window. The fire remains under investigation. Delphos Fire, Grover Hill Fire, Van Wert Fire, Van Wert County CERT and deputies were all dispatched to assist at the scene.
