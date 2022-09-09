VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/8/2022

Thursday September 08, 2022

3:07 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a kitchen fire at a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township. The fire was under control when the first truck arrived.

6:38 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a non-injury two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Middle Point Wetzel and Feasby Wisener Roads in Jackson Township. Unit One was northbound on Middle Point Wetzel Road and when making a right hand turn onto Feasby Wisener Road struck a vehicle that was heading westbound on Feasby Wisener. Unit One was a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kevin Longstreth of Middle Point. Unit Two was a 2001 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Laura Merriman of Grover Hill.

10:58 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert reference to an injured stray dog.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of menacing.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded with the Van Wert Police to a residence in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies made a citizen assist from the City of Van Wert to the City of Delphos.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on a subject