VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/9-9/11/22

Friday September 09, 2022

2:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for an ill person.

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Jackson Township.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

11:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS, Van Wert EMS, along with Deputies to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject in cardiac arrest.

12:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was feeling dizzy.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of fraud.

5:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residential fire alarm in Washington Township.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Scott to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert Police Department.

10:08 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a location in the Village of Willshire for a subject with leg pain.

Saturday September 10, 2022

12:21 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty after surgery.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of gunfire in the area.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township on investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in a private drive.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded along with Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township to assist with a subject having a mental crisis.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Delphos to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies while on a routine traffic stop in Washington Township located items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The items were seized for destruction.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police at a location in the City of Van Wert on a trespassing complaint.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of reckless operation.

Sunday September 11, 2022

1:45 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Wren for a subject that fell.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to investigate an open line 911 call.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to look for a vehicle involved in an incident in Mercer County.

4:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township on a complaint of a vehicle sitting in the roadway.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to investigate an odor of smoke.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing on private property.