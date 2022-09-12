VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/9-9/11/22
Friday September 09, 2022
2:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for an ill person.
6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Jackson Township.
8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.
9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
11:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS, Van Wert EMS, along with Deputies to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject in cardiac arrest.
12:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was feeling dizzy.
2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.
3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of fraud.
5:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residential fire alarm in Washington Township.
5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Scott to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert Police Department.
10:08 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a location in the Village of Willshire for a subject with leg pain.
Saturday September 10, 2022
12:21 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty after surgery.
7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of gunfire in the area.
11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township on investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in a private drive.
1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded along with Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township to assist with a subject having a mental crisis.
5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Delphos to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
5:59 p.m. – Deputies while on a routine traffic stop in Washington Township located items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The items were seized for destruction.
8:26 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police at a location in the City of Van Wert on a trespassing complaint.
8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of reckless operation.
Sunday September 11, 2022
1:45 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Wren for a subject that fell.
9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township on a complaint of a loose dog.
11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to investigate an open line 911 call.
11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.
3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to look for a vehicle involved in an incident in Mercer County.
4:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township on a complaint of a vehicle sitting in the roadway.
6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
7:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
8:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to investigate an odor of smoke.
8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing on private property.
