Van Wert Police log 9/4-9/10/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 4 – arrested Daniel S. Craig for domestic violence, a third degree felony, after the police department received a 911 hang up call in the area of Greenwald St. and S. Tyler St.

Sunday, September 4 – arrested Eric M. Seekings for menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony. The arrest was made in the 200 block of W. Second St.

Sunday, September 4 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 200 block of Wassenberg Dr.

Tuesday, September 6 – received a report of someone violating a court ordered no contact order.

Tuesday, September 6 – arrested James R. Jewell, 40, for breaking and entering , theft and criminal damaging for allegedly breaking into Central Mutual Insurance.

Tuesday, September 6 – arrested Eva R. Leiendecker, 36, on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Juvenile Court.

Tuesday, September 6 – arrested Kaylee Gehle of Rockford for theft at Walmart. She’s accused of stealing various merchandise and food totaling $809.20.

Tuesday, September 6 – received a report from Van Wert Health of disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, September 6 – received a call of a drug overdose in the 600 block of Center St.

Wednesday, September 7 – received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Brookside Convenience Store on W. Main St.

Wednesday, September 7 – received a report of an assault at Franklin Park.

Wednesday, September 7 – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, September 8 – Jared V. Collins, 45, was arrested for OVI, reckless operation, criminal trespassing, obstructing official business, and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident at the Van Wert County Regional Airport.

Thursday, September 8 – received a report of an abandoned bicycle in the 200 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, September 8 – responded with Van Wert Fire and EMS to the 100 block of Hawthorne Dr. for a possible drug overdose.

Friday, September 9 – arrested Trevor Ball of Van Wert for disorderly conduct following a call to the Old South.

Friday, September 9 – arrested Brevin R. Miller, 23 of Van Wert, for assault after an investigation in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Friday, September 9 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 200 block of S. Tyler St.

Saturday, September 10 – received a report of a theft occurred in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Saturday, September 10 – investigated an incident of domestic violence in the 300 block of Thorn St.

Saturday, September 10 – received a report of an assault in the 500 block of George St.

Saturday, September 10 – the Walmart Asset Protection Officer contacted the police department about an incident of trespassing. A report was completed for documentation and the case is under investigation.

Saturday, September 10 – received a report of disorderly conduct at Franklin Park.

Saturday, September 10 – received a report of domestic violence by threat in the 300 block of Thorn St.