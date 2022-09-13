VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/12/2022

Monday September 12, 2022

6:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township on a complaint of a subject walking in the roadway.

7:57 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject who was feeling light headed.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Venedocia Cemetery in York Township on a complaint of gravestones being damaged by a vehicle.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of domestic violence that occurred in Liberty Township.

10:45 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Bergner Road in Harrison Township. The driver of the vehicle was believed to be operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Kevin Alan Keirns, 34, of Van Wert was issued a traffic citation for driving under the influence and failure to reinstate license. Keirns had a juvenile in the vehicle at the time and was released to family. The incident remains under investigation with additional charges possible.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a stray dog.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of theft of a generator from the property.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of fraud and harassment.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia to investigate a report of domestic violence.