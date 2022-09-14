VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/13/2022

Tuesday September 13, 2022

4:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township to check for debris in the roadway.

4:23 a.m. – Deputies made an assist with a citizen from Jackson Township to the City of Van Wert.

8:30 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

9:45 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was ill.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township on a complaint of suspicious subjects in the area.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist in making contact with a subject.

11:38 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

12:40 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Rickie Welker, 40, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject who was feeling ill and disoriented.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of menacing.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of theft.