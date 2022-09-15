VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/14/2022

Wednesday September 14, 2022

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a loose horse.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township, attempting to locate a vehicle that was involved in a crash in the city of Van wert.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm at the Van Wert County Courthouse.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with an escort from the city of Van Wert to Ridge Township.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for child support. Daniel C Vibbert, 31, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of small children in a vehicle unrestrained.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert city police.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of menacing.

4:58 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.

5:41 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of a juvenile being bitten by a loose dog. Middle Point EMS was dispatched for the injury.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Harrison Township for the report of three loose goats in the road.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jackson Township on a report of a debris falling off a trailer.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies conducted a welfare check on a subject at a residence in Willshire Township.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject ref to a welfare check on his children.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies acted as a peace officer at a residence in the village of Ohio City while a subject retrieved property.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in the village of Middle Point after receiving reports of a subject possibly in distress.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy in reference to two loose dogs.