Church needs help in packaging meals

Submitted information

The First United Methodist will welcome people of all ages on Saturday, October 1, to help package meals in association with Project 216. The event, which will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Goedde Building gymnasium on Crawford St. in Van Wert.

Project 216 is an international organization which provides nutritious, life-saving meals for starving and malnourished children and their families in developing countries and in the United States.

The goal of the First United Methodist Church event on Saturday is to pack and prepare for shipment 28,000 meals. 2022 marks the 11th annual FUMC event and require lots of willing workers. it is always a rewarding and joyful experience.

Anyone interested in participating should contact the church office at 419.238.0631.