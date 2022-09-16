VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/15/2022

Thursday September 15, 2022

2:33 a.m. – Deputies checked an area in Harrison Township for suspicious activity.

8:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township to assist with a disabled vehicle.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for an abandoned 911 call.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of damage to a yard.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of threats.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

6:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject that fell.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Ridge Township.

10:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township to investigate a report of a vehicle being stolen.

10:46 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.