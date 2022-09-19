VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/16-9/18/22

Friday September 16, 2022

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a verbal dispute.

1:50 a.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence in Jackson Township for a subject that fell.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

11:25 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the village of Middle Point for a loose dog.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies and Ohio City EMS responded to a location on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a subject that was injured while riding a bicycle.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to Lincolnview School in Ridge Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash in the parking lot.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Ohio City Fire & EMS responded to a report of a semi-truck roll over on U.S. Route 127 and Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Middle Point to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of harassment.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

Saturday September 17, 2022

1:46 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to investigate a trespassing complaint.

6:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to investigate a domestic dispute.

7:24 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to assist a residence who was having difficulty with their home phone.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:04 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township on a report of loose cattle.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire & EMS responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 224 at Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township.

A 2003 Lexus RX300 driven by Elaine Varalla of Van Wert went left of center, causing a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sandra Smith of Convoy to go off the road. The two cars collided and both wound up in a ditch. Ohio City EMS, Van Wert Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and CERT Team assisted at the scene.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Becker Road in Jennings Township on a report of loose horses in the roadway.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a welfare check.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township on a complaint of suspicious persons on the property.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist Van Wert Police.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to an area of Hutchinson Road in Hoaglin Township. One vehicle crash involving juveniles with minor injuries. The incident remains under

investigation.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property. Kitti Johnson, 35, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility

pending court.

Sunday September 18, 2022

1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of menacing that occurred at a location in Washington Township. Kenneth C. Boyd III, 36, of Van Wert was arrested on a misdemeanor 1 charge of aggravated menacing and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire-Ohio City Road in Willshire Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash.

Kevin Grote of Van Wert was southbound on Schumm Road south of Willshire-Ohio City Road and went off the road and struck a utility pole.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in the city of Van Wert.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to make contact with a subject that was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the city of Van Wert.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Wren to conduct a welfare check on a subject that no one was able to make contact with.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of two juveniles riding on a mower deck of a lawn mower while in operation.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

7:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.

8:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject that fell.