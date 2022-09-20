VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/19/2022

Monday September 19, 2022

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township on a complaint of subjects trespassing on his property.

12:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject that fell.

9:31 a.m. – Sheriff Tom Riggenbach and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf announce that the Sheriff’s Office responded to a potential threat at the Crestview Early Childhood Center. The Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual was going to the ECC building to remove his children from the school. The Sheriff’s Office was also advised the individual may be a threat to himself or others. Sheriff’s deputies responded immediately to the situation at the ECC with protective measures at the main building as well. When the Crestview SRO arrived at the ECC, he made contact with the reported individual in his vehicle. Sheriff Riggenbach indicates that the subject was removed from the property and was taken for a mental health evaluation. Riggenbach and Mollenkopf both indicate that established safety protocols were followed and students and staff are safe. Sheriff Riggenbach indicates the incident is under investigation and potential criminal charges may be filed.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS and City Police to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a possible overdose.

4:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject that fell.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Convoy for an open burning complaint.