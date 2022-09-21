VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/20/2022

Tuesday September 20, 2022

1:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to make contact with a subject in reference to a family emergency.

6:51 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject with back pain.

7:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Jackson Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint in the city of Van Wert of a subject who failed to register.

9:47 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject with tightness in the chest.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Scott to investigate a report of a subject trespassing on private property. The suspect was located and the incident remains under investigation.

1:48 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having withdrawals.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

7:33 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Wren for a subject having difficulty breathing.