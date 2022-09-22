Van Wert Police log 9/11-9/17/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 11 – Christopher Spanos, 52, of Van Wert and Rachel Albright, 43, of Van Wert were cited for camping in a private business parking lot int he 300 block of N. Wall St.

Sunday, September 11 – received a report of a possible violation of a no contact order in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Monday, September 12 – received a report that a license plate was stolen from a car parked in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Monday, September 12 – arrested Jared V. Collins, 45, of Van Wert on a warrant out of Paulding County Common Pleas Court while at Van Wert Municipal Court.

Monday, September 12 – received a report of telephone harassment in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, September 13 – arrested Dawne L. Taylor of Van Wert on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court while she was at court.

Tuesday, September 13 – received a report of a short change incident at Chief Supermarket.

Tuesday, September 13 – arrested Kevin A. Keirns at Van Wert Municipal Court on an Order of Arrest issued out of the Van Wert Municipal Court Probation Department.

Tuesday, September 13 – received a report of a person having a mental health issue in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, September 13 – received a report of trespassing in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, September 14 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, September 14 – received a report of jewelry items being stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, September 14 – officers were dispatched to Van Wert Middle School/High School for a possible. After an investigation, it was determined the threat was not credible.

Wednesday, September 14 – received a report of stolen gasoline in the 200 block of S. Vine St.

Wednesday, September 14 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, September 14 – arrested Montanya Deneen Ward, 58, of Stockbridge, Georgia for criminal trespassing in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, September 14 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 500 block of Spencer St.

Wednesday, September 14 – investigated a domestic violence incident in the 800 block of Kear Road. No charges were filed.

Thursday, September 15 – received a report of interference with custody.

Thursday, September 15 – a man told officers his credit card had been used without his permission.

Thursday, September 15 – A 13-year-old boy in the area of N. Walnut St. and E. Sycamore St was approached by who he described as an 11-year-old girl He said the girl spoke to him and wanted to know if he wanted to meet her parents and grabbed him by the arm and tried to lead him to a van where a man was sitting inside.

The boy pulled himself free from the girl’s grasp and left the area. Neither the girl or the man in the van followed him. The boy said the van reminded him of a plumber’s van with no window, but there was a picture of a sweeper on the van.

Thursday, September 15 – received a report of trespassing in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, September 16 – received a report of telephone harassment in the 200 block of Spencer Drive.

Friday, September 16 – received a report of an unruly juvenile at Van Wert High School. After an investigation, the juvenile was charged.

Friday, September 16 – a woman reported being assaulted in the 600 N. Franklin St. A report was sent to the Law Director’s Office for review.

Saturday, September 17 – received a report of telephone harassment in the 1000 block of Park St.

Saturday, September 17 – employees of Hires Pub and Grill reported a suspicious person in the business and requested the person be trespassed from coming back to the business.

Saturday, September 17 – arrested Joshua I. Dulaney, 45, of Elida for OVI, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and open container in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing