VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/21/2022

Wednesday September 21, 2022

2:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Ridge Township.

6:08 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject that had fallen.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at Lincoln Highway and Brickner Roads. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:46 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a seizure.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for the report of a disabled vehicle.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to investigate a report of menacing.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Venedocia on a complaint of subjects being in the park after hours.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia to investigate a complaint of menacing.