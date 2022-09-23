VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/22/2022

Thursday September 22, 2022

9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass into the roadway.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township for a down power line.

10:09 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

3:52 a.m. – Deputies along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wren EMS, Willshire Fire, Van Wert Fire, and Ohio City Fire all responded to the report of a two car motor vehicle crash in Willshire Township. There was entrapment reported along with a vehicle being on fire. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

5:45 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop at a location in the city of Van Wert. While on the traffic stop, drugs and or drug paraphernalia were located and confiscated for destruction. There was also a subject located whom had a warrant issued out of Defiance County. Arron Marshell Bradley of Bryan was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending his extradition to Defiance.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of harassment.

10:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to make contact with subjects for the Van Wert Police.