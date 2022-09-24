CNB to hold Customer Appreciation Day

VW independent staff/submitted information

Area residents and businesses are invited to the Customer Appreciation Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the Van Wert office at 1199 Westwood Drive. Free pulled pork or brat sandwiches, chips and ice cream will be served. Attendees may enter to win a variety of door prizes.

Due to office renovations and the pandemic, the Van Wert office hasn’t held this event since 2018.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing back this event. It’s a great opportunity for us to mingle with our customers in person and show our appreciation for the trust they place in us,” Pat Ryan, SVP Van Wert City President said.

Citizens National Bank is a community bank with a special focus on small business and agriculture.