VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/23-9/25/22

Friday September 23, 2022

2:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a trespassing complaint.

4:16 a.m.- Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with abnormal behavior.

5:14 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on South Shannon Street in the city of Van Wert. A vehicle believed to be involved in an earlier trespassing complaint. The driver and three other juveniles occupied the vehicle. During the stop deputies located marijuana and paraphernalia, both were confiscated for destruction. Khonner Jay Stoll, 18, of Van Wert was issued a summons to appear in court for DWI, and criminal trespass. He was transported and released to family.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies conducted a welfare check on a juvenile in the village of Willshire.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to Ohio City Cemetery.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township for a complaint of hogs in the roadway.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:33 p.m.- Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to retrieve some abandon property.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Alexander Road in Willshire Township. The crash involved a deer running into the side of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

7:41 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in the village of Willshire for a subject that fell.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Juvenile Division at a residence in the city of Van Wert. Kevin Owen Davies Jr., 33, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

8:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Convoy for a noise complaint.

11:49 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Christopher Paul Knuth, 38, of Jackson Township was arrested for domestic violence. During the investigation it was discovered that Knuth also had an active warrant from the Lima Police Department on a charge of criminal trespass. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

Saturday September 24, 2022

7:34 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Pleasant Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

10:06 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject that fell.

10:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

11:50 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate an extortion complaint.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire for a theft complaint.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded along with Wren EMS and Willshire Fire to State Route 49 south of Willshire for the report of a semi-truck rolled over. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded along with Van Wert Fire and Van Wert Police to the report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 near John Brown Road. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to Edgewood Park in the village of Convoy to investigate a hit-skip crash. An unknown vehicle had been on the property and struck a set of bleachers near a ball diamond.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to investigate a complaint of a domestic dispute.

4:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of a violation of a protection order that occurred in the city of Van Wert. The suspect, Richard Anthony Andrews, 33, of Defiance was later located by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:20 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

Sunday September 25, 2022

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of a subject trespassing on the property and being intoxicated. The suspect, John C. Schumm, 56, of Rockford was charged with DWI. He was transported to his residence, given a date to appear in court and was released.

12:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to check a report of a suspicious vehicle pulling drives.

2:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

5:06 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:39 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in York Township for a subject who passed out.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Scott to investigate a report of breaking and entering, criminal damaging, and theft. The incident remains under investigation.

2:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the Village of Venedocia for a subject with chest pain.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

8:49 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with confusion.