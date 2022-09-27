VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/26/2022

Monday September 26, 2022

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist with a male subject who was being disorderly.

7:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of theft. The item was located while deputies were on scene.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of theft.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Scott to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject having a mental crisis. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township for an injured deer.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to U.S. Route 30 eastbound lanes near Dutch John Road in reference to an oversize load that became stuck in a narrow lane. This was in a construction zone with a ten-foot-wide lane restriction. Benjamin Baldwin of Defiance was driving a 1993 Kenworth pulling a trailer with an oversized load, being a combine. The combine was too wide and became wedged between the guardrail and concrete barriers. ODOT responded with equipment to move the concrete barriers to release the wedged truck. Traffic was diverted and the lane closed until approximately 5:30 p.m.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a reported credit card fraud.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township ref to an injured deer on the property.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for an abandoned vehicle along the roadway.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.