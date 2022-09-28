VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/27/2022

Tuesday September 27, 2022

12:26 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject with shoulder pain.

8:31 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of extortion, both third degree felonies. Craig A. Marks, 41, of Youngstown is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a Hoaglin Township resident in reference to harassment.

9:52 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a resident of the city of Van Wert in reference to a violation of a protection order.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township reference to loose hogs.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of State Route 116 and Reidenbah Road in Ridge Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving one car. Valeria Teman of Delphos was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger that went off the roadway into a cornfield. No injuries were reported.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of criminal damage.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of abuse.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Lindsay Pavlides is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle for a speed violation on U.S. Route 127 near Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. During the stop deputies located marijuana inside the vehicle. Corbin A. Roberts, 21, of Van Wert was served a citation for speed and a summons for possession of marijuana. It was also discovered that the subject had an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. He was taken into custody and transported to the Van

Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.